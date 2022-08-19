WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Active threats cleared at Harrison Central and West Harrison

Friday morning threats at Harrison Central High School and West Harrison High School have been...
Friday morning threats at Harrison Central High School and West Harrison High School have been cleared, according to Superintendent Mitchell King.(KAUZ)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning threats at Harrison Central High School and West Harrison High School have been cleared, according to Superintendent Mitchell King.

“We have found no evidence of a credible threat at the Harrison County High Schools. We will continue to monitor and follow our policies and procedures,” King said. “Our utmost concern is for the safety of students and staff.”

Late last night, the schools received information about a possible threat related to gang activity and students who have been bullied at the school, according to King.

Local officials were immediately notified, and they investigated the situation. King didn’t give specifics of the threat, but he said it wasn’t a bomb threat. He also advised early Friday morning that the threat most likely wasn’t founded.

“We don’t believe it’s credible. Threats like this are going around in different parts of the country,” King said. “But we’re doing everything we can to investigate and prevent it from occurring. We’re making sure we’re prepared.”

