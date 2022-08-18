WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed

Topgolf is set to open Friday in Farragut.
Topgolf is set to open Friday in Farragut.(WVLT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile.

Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park.

On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on construction and site improvements. The meeting agenda also states the city is expected to contribute the same amount.

Topgolf plans submitted to City of Mobile
Topgolf plans submitted to City of Mobile(buildmobile.org)

FOX10 News learned of the plans earlier this year and questioned city leaders about the Topgolf development. At that time, the mayor’s office said there were no formal plans for the site.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting
Sunday afternoon, two brothers set out for what they believed would be a normal fishing trip....
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released statewide results from the 2021-22...
State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates

Latest News

Medical Marijuana
Medical marijuana business making progress
The scene in Olive Branch
Deputy shoots man who tried to run him over, sheriff’s dept. says
Saturday, August 20, you can meet the spirits of Beauvoir with the paranormal group SPARS. The...
Meet the spirits at Beauvoir with the paranormal group SPARS
We're learning how to make air fried stuffed chicken with cream sauce from Tony Chachere's Chef...
In the Kitchen with Tony Chachere's Chef Gaye Sandoz
August is National Breastfeeding Month, a good time to remind people of how important...
Dr. April Ulmer on the benefits of breastfeeding