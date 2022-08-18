WLOX Careers
Sea Wolves bring in Mississippi native Marvin Powell

Mississippi Sea Wolves
Mississippi Sea Wolves(Mississippi Sea Wolves)
By Mississippi Sea Wolves
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the acquisition of forward Marvin Powell from the Elmira Mammoth. The newest addition to the Sea Wolves is one of two professional hockey players from the state of Mississippi. Powell split his time last season between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL last season. Previously Powell has spent time with North Shore, Danville, and Port Huron. Earlier this year Powell was selected by Elmira in an expansion draft.

When asked how it felt being traded to the Mississippi Sea Wolves Powell had this to say, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of this organization. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time.”

“My emotions are all over the place. The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is where I played my first ever travel hockey game. It’s where I scored my first travel goal, won a league championship, and where I played my final game as an amateur in 2010,” said Powell. “It’s a special place to me for sure. From what I’ve seen in the media, Phil and Joe are piecing together an amazing team, and I’m happy they considered me as one of those pieces.”

Entering his fifth season of professional hockey, Powell looks to make an immediate impact upon arrival to Biloxi.

“My expectations are high. I’m looking forward to competing everyday with my teammates and pushing us towards success. I’m expecting a very exciting team to play for and be a part of,” said Powell.

