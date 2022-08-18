WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting
Sunday afternoon, two brothers set out for what they believed would be a normal fishing trip....
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released statewide results from the 2021-22...
State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates

Latest News

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
The Ocean Springs School District placed first in the state in two of the academic categories...
Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment
Person shot by deputy in DeSoto County