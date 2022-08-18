WLOX Careers
Person shot by deputy in DeSoto County

(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Another person was shot by a deputy in DeSoto County on Thursday.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot by a deputy.

The shooting happened at Bethel Road and Hwy 78 around 2:45 p.m.

No other details have been released.

The shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County.

In Horn Lake, a deputy shot a person during a traffic stop on Goodman Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

