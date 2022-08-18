WLOX Careers
Medical marijuana business goes local and high-tech

Krumland would like to have Southern Grown Therapeutics producing and cultivating their product by the beginning of 2023.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Planting the seeds for a successful medical marijuana business, a local businessman and his team have already set up a high tech facility to legally cultivate and sell medical marijuana in Mississippi. It’s called Southern Grown Therapeutics.

“We’re really excited,” said Tommy Krumland, who’s going high tech with this start up business. “We kind of jumped in and started chasing the dream. We got our application turned in within the first week of the program going online. We got licensed, and here we are.”

“We want to have full control of the environments, the inputs, the cleanliness of the facility,” said Keenan Brown.

Krumland and Brown liken the process to a farming family in the 1800′s with their piece of land. They want to grow their crops and grow the business.

“We’re at the infant stages of just populating the rooms, as of right now, we’re looking forward to having a product available on shelves,” Krumland added.

He tells us they hope they’re ahead of the game with their setup. Krumland would like to have Southern Grown Therapeutics producing and cultivating their product by the beginning of 2023.

