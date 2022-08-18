WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump Org. CFO to plead guilty, testify against company
Homeless Camp
Homelessness increasing as Governor Reeves ends rental assistance program