Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pass Christian Pirates

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Coming off of a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Pass Christian Pirates and third-year head coach Chase Carmody are coming into this year with a strong mantra: discipline.

“I felt like we were in a couple of games last year where maybe if we were a little more disciplined we would’ve pulled them out,” said Carmody. “That’s been our focus and the kids have responded and it’s been the best spring and summer since I’ve been here.”

Senior wideout and defensive back Larry Burks is only one of around eight seniors on the 2022 team but says this team feels closer together than in years past.

“Our team bonding and coming together as one,: said Burks. “In the past we had trouble with that so I just want this team to be disciplined and come together as one.”

The Pirates bring back six starters on defense and nine on offense and are hoping the experience helps give them an extra edge during the season.

Coach Carmody says he’s also been impressed with the team’s leadership qualities.

“They’ve done a great job and I’ve challenged some of those guys to step up,” said Carmody. “Some of them are natural leaders and others develop into them as they get older and those guys have done a great job.”

One of the other eight seniors on the team BJ Benoit says that leadership builds a foundation that future teams can thrive on

“That’s important because it sets the tone for the next couple of years as they’re coming up,” said Benoit. “If you set a good tone when they’re young then when they come up they already know what to do.”

As the seniors embrace the leadership roles for those around them and the underclassmen, the senior group will suit up in a Pass uniform for their final season and they hope to make it a good one.

“I really don’t want it to end,” said Burks. “I wish I could play with them a little longer. Those are my boys, they’re my brothers.”

The Pirates will open up the year taking on Long Beach.

