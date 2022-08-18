WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Coast child featured in video promoting down syndrome acceptance

The video featuring Alice will be played in Times Square on Sept. 17.
The video featuring Alice will be played in Times Square on Sept. 17.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Next month, the face of a one-year old Coast girl Alice Boyd will shine bright where the lights are brightest at Times Square in New York, all as a way to bring a spotlight to children with down syndrome.

Alice brings a smile to whoever she’s around, especially her mother, Sherry Boyd.

“She’s pretty amazing,” said Boyd.

At 20 months old, Alice has already overcome a life time of obstacles. She started life in the NICU and needed heart surgery.

“She has taught me so much,” Boyd said. “You hear other people say it, but she has taught me, my family and everybody we meet so much, I learn so much from her.”

Hannah Oliver with the USM Children’s Center for Communication and Development works with Alice regularly. She’s part of a team using physical, occupational and speech therapy. With their help, Alice keeps achieving new milestones. She’s learned to walk in just the last month.

“She came to us very small and young,” Oliver said. “She’s progressed in her motor skills, social skills, adaptive skills, cognitive communication, all areas of development she has progressed in.”

“Just rolling over and those types of things that babies would do on their own, they would teach her, and once she learned it, she would do it,” said Boyd.

Alice is one of about 500 children from across the nation selected by the National Down Syndrome Society to be featured in a video to be shown on screens in New York City’s Times Square. Alice and her mother will join other down syndrome families on September 17 to see it in person. Boyd hopes the video will lead to acceptance and inclusion for children like Alice.

“If you see somebody with down syndrome, instead of just looking away, come up and say ‘hi’ or ask me, because 9 times out of 10 she’s waving at the person if they make contact with us,” Boyd said. “I feel like it’s becoming more accepted. People are realizing that these people do make a difference, they can work and teach us a lot if we let them.”

4-year old from Pass Christian Hudson Hartman will also be featured in the video. https://www.wlox.com/2022/08/14/pass-christian-child-appear-times-square-video-promoting-inclusion-love/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting

Latest News

Homeless Camp
Homelessness increasing as Governor Reeves ends rental assistance program
Man diagnosed with Lyme disease a decade ago reacts to vaccine trial
Man diagnosed with Lyme disease a decade ago reacts to vaccine trial
At Keesler, she started out as a staff sergeant and wore many hats from there to Robins Air...
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health care in Jackson County. Leaders...
LIVE: Public hearing underway regarding sale of Singing River Health