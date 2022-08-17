Wednesday’s Forecast

Above-normal heat continues today with highs back into the mid 90s and a dangerous heat index up to 110 degrees. Plan on steamy sunshine with many rain-free hours this morning. Then, a chance for thunderstorms to develop across our region heading into later this afternoon. Rain chances should remain elevated this evening and tonight and there will be a low potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorm wind gusts. We’ll see less heat and more rain tomorrow and Friday.

