Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Above-normal heat continues today with highs back into the mid 90s and a dangerous heat index up to 110 degrees. Plan on steamy sunshine with many rain-free hours this morning. Then, a chance for thunderstorms to develop across our region heading into later this afternoon. Rain chances should remain elevated this evening and tonight and there will be a low potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorm wind gusts. We’ll see less heat and more rain tomorrow and Friday.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers diminishing overnight
WLOX First Alert Weather's Meteorologist Taylor Graham gives you the signs to know the...
LIVE: Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
Showers and storms tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Blazing hot today. Few storms possible tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast