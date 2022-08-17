WLOX Careers
Trees down reported in Jackson County

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he's received reports of downed trees...
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he's received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane.

Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.

