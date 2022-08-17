Trees down reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane.

Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.

We've had reports of trees down caused by strong wind gusts or possible microburst north of Escatawpa in Jackson County. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/hXo6xrgJFW — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 17, 2022

