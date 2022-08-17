TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 67 exit ramp, Hwy 49 entrance ramp closed

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Highway 49 entrance ramp to State Route 67 and SR 67 exit ramp to Highway 49 in Harrison County are closed Wednesday morning, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as crews make emergency repairs. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

