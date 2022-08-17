WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims

The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual...
The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Camille’s wrath 53 years ago still resonates today in South Mississippi. The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity.

“Their names are not known. All we have are the descriptions of them as they were found. But,God knows them,” said Matt Stratton, Harrison County Emergency Management director.

Camille roared ashore in South Mississippi Aug. 17, 1969 with 175mph winds.

“Hurricane Camille was a unique storm, unlike any other, and that monster damaged the community heavily,” Stratton added.

Past EMA director Rupert Lacy was on hand to remember these victims as well as to remember the terror that Camille brought.

“What really gets me is that it was a Sunday morning,” Lacy recalled. “We got up, we had breakfast, Shipley Doughnuts and chocolate milk. We went to church. Our church started their preparations. We as children got to collect the hymnals, and the church was going to be ok. When we got back down there several days later, all we had was a slab. Mother Nature really does show her vengeance sometimes.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting

Latest News

Sunday afternoon, two brothers set out for what they believed would be a normal fishing trip....
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
The ladies of Chapel Hart from Poplarville gave another unforgettable performance Tuesday night...
WATCH: Chapel Hart talks about their latest unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent
The Highway 49 entrance ramp to State Route 67 and SR 67 exit ramp to Highway 49 in Harrison...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: State Route 67 exit ramp, Hwy 49 entrance ramp closed until 4 p.m.
Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's...
Endangered sea turtles nesting Chandeleur Islands for first time in 75 years