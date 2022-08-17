WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July 2021. Now, they say Harrison County will...
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
Gitano Lewis, 33 (left), and Aaron Mays, 29 (right), were both sentenced to 40 years after...
Gulfport couple sentenced after 2020 fatal Emerald Pines shooting

Latest News

Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian
Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites
Former Commander Colonel Stuart Rubio handed off the guidon during an Assumption of Command...
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe