Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring.

McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.

The retirement has been some months in the making. As McMillian tells WLOX, he informed Mayor Billy Knight and filed the paperwork prior to the city’s most recent Board of Aldermen meeting.

“Getting the recent pay increase and adopted pay scale in Moss Point was the pinnacle of my career,” McMillian told WLOX. “It made us the highest starting firefighter pay in Jackson County, and it is already seeing reverberations in departments across the Coast as they are discussing raising first responder salaries. It was well deserved and a gamechanger.”

McMillian’s last day on the job is August 26. He says he plans to spend his retirement relaxing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.