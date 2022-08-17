WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

MDHS chooses law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money

By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has chosen a law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money.

In a statement, Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones says DHS plans to hire the firm of Jones Walker.

He tells us the department has been working through the appropriate process since July 23rd to hire another law firm to continue with this important TANF or Temporary Aid to Needy Families litigation.

Jones says MDHS worked with Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who by statute must approve the selection of outside counsel.

A formal announcement is expected following approval by the State Personnel Board. MDHS terminated the contract last month with former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott.

MDHS is trying to recover up to 24 million dollars in misspent or stolen federal welfare dollars meant for poor families in Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Senator Roger Wicker
Sen. Wicker says he’s not qualified to talk about Mississippi’s welfare lawsuit
Mississippi Health Innovation conference searches for new solutions to improve health outcomes
Officer Robert McKeithen is being remembered throughout Biloxi for his many selfless actions...
Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen’s legacy forever remembered
Mississippi's U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he's not on board. He's also blaming skyrocketing...
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act