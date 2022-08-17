MDHS chooses law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has chosen a law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money.

In a statement, Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones says DHS plans to hire the firm of Jones Walker.

He tells us the department has been working through the appropriate process since July 23rd to hire another law firm to continue with this important TANF or Temporary Aid to Needy Families litigation.

Jones says MDHS worked with Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who by statute must approve the selection of outside counsel.

A formal announcement is expected following approval by the State Personnel Board. MDHS terminated the contract last month with former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott.

MDHS is trying to recover up to 24 million dollars in misspent or stolen federal welfare dollars meant for poor families in Mississippi.

