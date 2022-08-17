WLOX Careers
Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered

Friends and loved ones remembering fallen Biloxi police officer Robert Mckeithen today. He was murdered in the Public Safety Center parking lot in May of 2019.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together to remember and honor Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2019.

“His death was a real tragedy, and the community reached out and supported the police department. We were very happy to see that,” said Police Chief John Miller. “It’s not something you see throughout the country and a lot of places.”

His name was placed on a truck honoring fallen first responders. They also brought out McKeithen’s honor chair to pay tribute.

“Just to see the tragedy has not been forgotten a couple years later...it was wonderful,” said Police Capt. Milton Houseman. “He kinda got the nickname ‘Mayor of Woolmarket’ and there were so many citizens even after the passing of Bob that would come up to me and say ‘Hey captain. I knew Officer McKeithen here, I knew him there.’ And you know a close knit community there and he’s very much missed.”

“We’re just happy to have it,” Miller said. “We’re happy they thought of Robert.”

This truck with the names of fallen heroes travels across the Southeastern part of the United States.

