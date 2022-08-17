Countdown to Kickoff: Ocean Springs Greyhounds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - 2021 featured plenty of fireworks for Ocean Springs. The Greyhounds rolled off 11 wins before coming up short against powerhouse Oak Grove in the South State final. It’s a loss that’s sticking with the team and the 14 starters returning during preseason practice.

“After that Oak Grove game I was hurt, but that motivates us and everybody out here to keep getting better because we want to win the whole thing,” said Trace Carter, junior linebacker.

For the Greyhounds to take the next step Coach Blake Pennock knows it’s not going to be easy.

“You’ve got a bulls eye on your back, you have a lot of people talking about the Ocean Springs game on their schedule,” Pennock said. “Our guys are ready for it, you’ve just got to play hard, execute and show up every single night or someone’s going to get you.”

At quarterback the Greyhounds couldn’t ask for a bigger playmaker. Bray Hubbard is entering his third year at starter giving Coach Pennock plenty of options.

“We’re able to dive deep into the playbook which you don’t usually get to do sometimes,” said Pennock.

Over the summer Hubbard committed to what many consider the nation’s best football program Alabama. With the weight of his college decision off Hubbard is ready to just have fun.

“Now I can just be myself, this is my last ride with my teammates so I’ve got to make the best of it,” said Hubbard. “I’ve only got one more time to play with these guys, I’ve just got to do my part and help lead them all the way.”

It doesn’t take long for Ocean Springs to get tested opening the season at Clinton. The same team the Greyhounds won a 45-44 thriller against in last season’s first game.

“It’s a school that expects to win which is why we want them on the schedule,” said Pennock. “We want to go up there and test ourselves, we don’t want to get to the end of the season and not know what kind of team we are, they help us get there.”

