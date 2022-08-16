Tuesday’s Forecast

Sweltering summer heat today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with a heat index up to 112 degrees. Practice common sense heat safety by drinking extra water and taking extra breaks in the air conditioning. Anyone who stays outdoors in the sun and away from air conditioning today for several hours at at time will likely succumb to heat-related illness. Plenty of sunshine is expected today. But, late this afternoon through this evening and tonight will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region. Some thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts

