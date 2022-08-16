WLOX Careers
Sweltering today. Few storms possible tonight.

Blazing hot and humid today. A few storms possible tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It’s blazing hot today! We’re under a Heat Advisory until 7 PM, and temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index could get as high as 112. Stay hydrated and listen to your body this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms this evening. There’s a low risk for severe weather, but a few storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain.

Most of us will dry out by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the mid 70s. Wednesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Once again, there will be a low, but not zero, risk for severe weather.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Thursday and Friday. With more rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean will move into the Western Gulf by the weekend. There is a low chance it could become a tropical depression or storm. We’ll watch closely, but for now it is not a threat to South Mississippi.

