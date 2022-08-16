WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Education traveled to Jackson County Tuesday to...
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Education traveled to Jackson County Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that have been designated as Emerging Science of Reading Schools.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education awarded seven elementary schools across the state for a job-well-done teaching reading.

State officials traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that made the list.

Children at Beach Elementary in Pascagoula cheered as their hard work paid off. The school was named a 2022-2023 Emerging Science of Reading School.

“These schools that we are celebrating have changed their instructional practices to be in alignment to the science of reading, and they’ve seen the results,” said Kristen Wynn, a Literacy Director with the Mississippi Department of Education.

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%.

That’s all despite challenges posed by the pandemic.

“They didn’t let that stop them,” Wynn said. “They continued to learn, and they continued to try to grow. And the teachers were really innovative in their approach to teaching reading during that time.”

“We really do work so hard, and we’re glad that we can show everyone how hard we do work and how far we’ve come with reading,” third-grade teacher Brittany Murray told WLOX.

“And celebrate all the extra hours we put in and all the work the kids do,” first-grade teacher Melanie Berrett added. “We just, we feel like it’s such a big accomplishment.”

Jackson and Martin Bluff elementary schools also topped the Mississippi reading charts.

Dakota Broome, a Jackson Elementary student, told WLOX she has read about 50 books that have totaled over 300,000 words.

“I love reading,” she said. “I got to learn about a lot of different things, and I read a bunch of words.”

The school’s word-count goal for next year is 10 million.

Five of the seven schools awarded by the state are located on the Gulf Coast. Each of them received a banner to showcase throughout the halls.

“Those banners say, ‘Hey, we really want to make a difference for your children when they come to school here,’” Superintendent Billy Ellzy said.

The other two schools designated by the state as Emerging Science of Reading schools are North Bay and Waveland elementary schools in the Bay-Waveland district.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Latest News

WLOX First Alert Weather's Meteorologist Taylor Graham gives you the signs to know the...
LIVE: Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
A life spent serving his country and making huge sacrifices is the legacy of Jeremiah Denton,...
Ingalls holds keel ceremony for new guided missile destroyer
The Magic of Voodoo will take over Hard Rock Casino as the Humane Society of South Mississippi...
Happening August 25th: Rock 'N Roll Over Fundraiser
Memorial Health System Pediatrician Dr. David Reeves has some advice on how parents can help...
Dr. David Reeves on how to handle back to school anxiety