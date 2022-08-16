WLOX Careers
One person arrested and several agencies continue investigating cocaine bricks found in Biloxi

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Several agencies are investigating 15 bricks of cocaine found across the city of Biloxi.

Several agencies are investigating 15 bricks of cocaine found across the city of Biloxi.

Over the weekend several people reported finding suspicious packages in Biloxi including in Deer Island and Schooner Pier. Biloxi PD Captain, Tommy Goldsworthy said around eight packages were found by volunteers during a beach cleanup.

“Keesler has a lot of volunteers that come out and maintain that area of the beach and while they were doing so they noticed a package in the water and while they were doing so they noticed several more,” Goldsworthy said.

Biloxi Police Department conducted a field test confirming the substances was indeed cocaine.

The Department of Marine Resources is also involved after finding more bricks near Deer Island. Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director, Steven Maxwell said they are still investigating exactly where the bricks came from.

“There was likely to be a larger amount of drugs that either fell off a vessel or they were intentionally dropped off to be picked up by someone else or another group of individuals,” Maxwell said.

The packages have a “Dior” label on them which plays a crucial role in locating where they came from.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Lt. Rob Drace said they examine the packages and insert it into a system.

“The markings on the kilo packaging and we try to put them into a federal database which identifies and classifies them to other seizures in the database,” Drace said.

Police are now asking for people to report any suspicious packages found.

On Sunday, an individual was found near Beach and Beach Blvd. During a consensual search, 37-year-old, Joey Ware was found with narcotics divided up for sale. Police later found a kilo and a half of cocaine that was in the same packaging as other bricks found at the beach. Leading them to believe Ware found and kept a brick instead of reporting it to police.

Ware is now being charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

“Instead of calling us like everybody should be doing, he tried to use it for his own gains. Officers were notified of this inform and he was arrested,” Goldsworthy.

Several agencies are continuing to investigate where the bricks came from.

“The Biloxi police department, homeland security investigations, customs border patrol, DEA, and the Mississippi department of Marine resources, this investigation is ongoing among all those agencies to include the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” Maxwell said.

