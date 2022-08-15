TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to those heading to Keesler Air Force Base or downtown Biloxi on Monday morning.

The I-110 southbound ramp to Division Street will be closed for two weeks starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning while crews make repairs.

Detour signs will be in place to help drivers. Anyone driving should use an alternate route during the closures. The ramp will be off limits until Monday, August 29.

