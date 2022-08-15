Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery.

Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

The arrest is in connection to a man found shot dead inside a vehicle that crashed in the area of C Avenue and 32nd Street on Monday, June 27. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lavern Otis.

Two other suspects were previously arrested in connection to this event. Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson and a 15-year-old from Moss Point were each held on charges of one count of armed robbery. Hunt was also arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. (Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

During the investigation, authorities learned Hunt, Otis, Norman and the teen were involved in a fight, which escalated when Hunt and the teenager pulled out guns and Hunt shooting Otis.

Hunt, Norman and the teenager were all taken to the Harrison County jail. Normal is held on a $400,000 bond, Hunt on a $1.5 million bond, and the teenager on a $250,000 bond.

