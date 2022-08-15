WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory...
Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery.

Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

The arrest is in connection to a man found shot dead inside a vehicle that crashed in the area of C Avenue and 32nd Street on Monday, June 27. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lavern Otis.

Two other suspects were previously arrested in connection to this event. Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson and a 15-year-old from Moss Point were each held on charges of one count of armed robbery. Hunt was also arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count...
Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

During the investigation, authorities learned Hunt, Otis, Norman and the teen were involved in a fight, which escalated when Hunt and the teenager pulled out guns and Hunt shooting Otis.

Hunt, Norman and the teenager were all taken to the Harrison County jail. Normal is held on a $400,000 bond, Hunt on a $1.5 million bond, and the teenager on a $250,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in...
Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers
The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

Latest News

The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a...
Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15)
LSU QB Myles Brennan steps away from football, program confirms
Make-A-Wish is hosting "A Night of Rock" this Saturday at The Cannery Bar n' Grill in Biloxi....
Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi
Very hot and humid today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast