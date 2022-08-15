Monday’s Forecast
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today sure sounds like a typical August day on the Mississippi Coast: highs mainly in the lower 90s with a chance for hit or miss showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. The start of this week brings generally lower rain chances with a ridge of dry high pressure nearby. However, plan on a wetter pattern later this week as a stalling front moves into our region from the north.
