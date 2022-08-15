WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money

Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money
Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money.

Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for personal use.

Lick admitted to buying a home valued at more than one million dollars and using the relief funds for investments in the stock market.

He also admitted to overstating how many employees he had and what payroll expenses to get Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest
Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

A defendant in Mississippi’s civil lawsuit to recoup millions in misspent welfare money is...
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the...
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation
Blazing hot today. Few storms possible tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium's ambassador animals- Todd, the...
Todd, green-winged macaw, visits Good Morning Mississippi
Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium's ambassador animals- Todd, the...
Todd the green-winged macaw visits Good Morning Mississippi