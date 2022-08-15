WLOX Careers
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department.

Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula.

The plan is for a Moss Point employee to move to the county, and the county will hire one more person to handle city building issues.

The county has been assisting the city with building services since September 2021 when Moss Point lost its department official.

Mayor Billy Knight said the move will give the city time to upgrade software and make other improvements to eventually bring the office back to Moss Point.

“It’s a game changer for us,” he told WLOX. “We’re very appreciative for them to do that because, obviously, they didn’t have to do it. But we’re in the county. We’re all in this together, and I’m grateful that the supervisors agreed to do this.”

Moss Point has agreed to pay the county $150,000 per year for this shared services agreement.

