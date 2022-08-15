WLOX Careers
Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility

Jackson County's existing Emergency Operations Center is currently located in a flood zone on Convent Avenue in Pascagoula.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is one step closer to securing the money it needs for a new Emergency Operations Center.

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57.

The existing facility is currently situated in a flood zone on Convent Avenue in Pascagoula.

The county is now tapping into Katrina Supplemental Community Development Block Grant funds through the Mississippi Development Authority.

The grant is worth $5 million, and the county has agreed to cover the remaining cost of the project.

County leaders recently hired an engineering firm to design the new Emergency Operations Center. After that, the project will go out for bids.

They’ll have to go through at least three more hurricane seasons before emergency crews can move into a new facility.

