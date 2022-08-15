WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination

A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding metal in them.(USDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas for potentially containing “extraneous materials,” specifically metal, after consumer complaints were made, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.

The 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s premium pizzeria deluxe sausage classic pizza” have a “best by” date of 12/03/22.

The pizza products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois before being distributed to retailers.

After receiving complaints from customers, the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service about the problem.

The USDA says there have not been any reports of injuries or sicknesses caused by these products. Anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness from the product is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, you are urged to not eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in...
Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers
The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

Latest News

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers were told
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri