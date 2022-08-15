WLOX Careers
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85

Webb Lee, center, the former Harrison County Circuit Clerk, died Sunday morning, just short of...
Webb Lee, center, the former Harrison County Circuit Clerk, died Sunday morning, just short of his 86th birthday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee.

He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.

“We have this wall here of the previous circuit clerks and when I see this on the wall, the first thing I remember is that he hated suits,” laughed Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner as she glanced at the portrait of the man who served in her position from 1964 to 1991.

That kind of insider information comes only with a lot of experience alongside someone, and Ladner knew Lee for a long time.

“He hired me after I graduated from high school,” she said. “So, I got my first job with Mr. Webb and what I thought would be just a job, actually turned out to be my career path...I can actually say that I am where I am today because of him.”

Ladner said his legacy goes far beyond the walls of the circuit clerk’s office. He had a love for sports and was a high school basketball player. That carried on into his adult life.

“He loved kids.” Ladner said. “He taught a lot of kids how to play baseball, how to catch. I know he used to give baseball gloves. So, a lot of kids got their first baseball glove because of Mr. Webb.”

In fact, Ladner said Lee regularly extended a helping hand to people – something she witnessed over and over again.

“They would sit and talk to him, and I saw him many times pull out money from his own wallet and give to them so they would have the opportunity to buy groceries for their family.”

Lee’s daughter Brenda Cox agreed that her father gave more than he received.

“He’s helped a lot of people over the years. With his fortune, he’s helped the misfortune.”

As a father and a father-figure, he taught lessons to last a life time.

“He taught me that hard work will get you where you need to be, and to be honest with people and be fair to people and treat people like you want to be treated.”

Added Ladner, “He always told me to stay true to myself, which I have tried to do. And, I’ll always be forever grateful for that.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Graveside services will be private.

