Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour

By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway.

“Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, public affairs manager of the City of Biloxi. “Contractors are currently installing new traffic signals, so it’s going to take a little bit of time. They’re also going to have to re-route the utilities.”

The first phase of work’s being done by Lamey Electric. They’re replacing those traffic signals, poles and other accessories at this intersection as they get ready to widen it.

“They’re going to be adding one lane on each side in each direction in addition to bicycle lanes on each side. Division Street has always been a busy road, and now with the Keesler gate entrance, it’ll be even busier,” Dobbs-Walton said.

It’s all about rhythm and flow. Once this work is completed, traffic will come down the off ramp and be able to direct access on Division Street all the way to the Keesler gate.

“More traffic is going to go through this area so widening the lanes, adding the bicycle lanes and just adding to the aesthetics of the area will just add on to the Keesler entrance and the community around Division Street,” Dobbs-Walton added.

The ramp work is slated to continue until Aug. 29. The entire Division Street project is set to be done by late November or early December.

