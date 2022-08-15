WLOX Careers
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged.

This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.

Resident Phillip Wildin says it’s about time the city tries to fix the problem.

“It’s like a family meeting place,” said Wildin. “But now that it’s gone, it’s like we have nothing to feel like home anymore.”

The city is also requesting the installation of a jetty in the Mississippi Sound south of Highway 90 and Porter Avenue.

