Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop.

Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second location in Pascagoula.

Bolling has always emerged as an entrepreneur. Starting a business was always a dream, but he never thought he would open up a shop before a pandemic shut down the world.

Even though most businesses were struggling to remain open, Bolling said he stayed busy during 2020.

“We started in 2020 of March, and I didn’t know anything about snowballs. Since then, we started making snowballs and started doing stuff nobody else does,” Bolling said.

According to a Federal Reserve study, more than 200,000 businesses resulted in permanent closure due to the pandemic.

The Biloxi Shop is mostly known for their snow cones, but customers who know Bolling say his support for community members makes them want to stop by.

Customer Tommy Collier said it’s nice to see local business owners succeeding.

“This is the area that I was born in, and you know we lost so many businesses here especially after Katrina the ones here and Bo’s came and put a little light in the community because they sell very good snowballs,” Collier said.

Cheesecake ice cream and cotton candy pickles are top sellers, but Bolling said it’s not always about the money. When a child stops by without any funds, he doesn’t hesitate to give them something.

“There were times when I didn’t have enough, and I am from the community where I see kids. If I can put a smile on one kids face and keep them from stealing anything I’ll do it every day,” Bolling said.

In the next three months, Bolling will be opening up a new shop. The shop will be located at 2006 Old Mobile Avenue in Pascagoula.

