Blazing hot and humid today

Very hot and humid today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It’s heating up today! We’ll see highs in the mid 90s this afternoon, and the high humidity will make it feel like 100-110. Be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy if you need to work outside. There is a small chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.

Tonight will remain very warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be a little hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will stay in the triple digits. While most of the day will be dry, some showers and storms are possible in the evening. Wednesday will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. There will be another chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

More rain is likely on Thursday and Friday, which means it won’t be quite as hot. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

No tropical development is expected this week in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf.

