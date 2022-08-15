WLOX Careers
Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business

Allen Beverages
Allen Beverages(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years.

“It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”

Allen’s grandfather Cleve started the business in 1947. Allen began job shadowing at the age of 12. He’s now running the company.

“I had some really good people looking after me,” Allen said. “They were looking out for the future of the company. They made me do things that a teenage kid would not want to do, but it allowed me to have respect for people who worked those positions because I’ve worked them. I know exactly what it is that the person is going to have to do and I’m more about supporting them to get them to where they need to be.”

Success leaves clues. Allen’s father and grandfather taught him the importance of giving back. His grandmother was a founding member of the nonprofit Feed My Sheep. That philanthropic mentality still exists 75 years later. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.

“It’s not to do it for people to see you doing good things,” Allen said. “You do it because it’s good to do it.”

The locally owned and operated soft drink distributor has grown to over twenty brands, including Pepsi, Sunkist, Gatorade, Lipton and Starbucks.

