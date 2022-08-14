WLOX Careers
Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Juliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

