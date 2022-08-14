Pass Christian Harbor to see major upgrades, repairs to Hurricane Zeta damage

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Fishermen are excited for the improvements coming to the Pass Christian Harbor.

A wheelchair ramp is also being worked on to allow access to those who are handicapped. Upgrades also include fixing the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.

Some fishermen say they’re ready for the enhancements to improve the safety for people.

“It’s hard to fish,” said angler Cindy Lizana. “When we bring the kids, you worry because something can happen, but now that it’s being repaired, it’s great.”

Officials estimate that there’s about $1.5 million in damage, but predict it will be more costly to restore.

