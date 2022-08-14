Pascagoula college fair helps students scope their options

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “Whatever your dreams are with college, anything is possible,” said one college recruiter.

That’s the message a college fair in Pascagoula is trying to give high school students -- a dream opportunity that gives them an idea of what options are available for them in college.

“Why not create an event to where they can have a good time but also learn about the schools that are here in Mississippi,” said Shaudell Brooks.

The college fair gave perspective to students. They had the chance to ask recruiters about scholarships, the school and financial aid, serving as a chance that some in years past didn’t have.

“I think it was a great idea,” said Alexis Padgett. “When I was getting ready to go to college, I had to do the research on my own. So I think it’s a great idea to give back and help them figure out what path they want to take in the future.”

Many students are grateful for the opportunity.

“I think it should happen more often because you’re helping kids in the community and they should know where they want to go before getting into college,” said Kennidee Pace.

“I’m a sophomore, and it gives me time to realize what I need to do to get scholarships and get into college,” said Myshunn Bradley.

“It’s important to know what you’re capable of doing,” said Patrick Bilbo.

A dream opportunity that all started from one wish by the foundation’s founder.

“I want them to feel like how I felt in high school. I want them to be just as excited as I was back then, and I’m 30,” said Brooks. “So now I want them to be like, ‘oh yeah, I could go to school and have the best career I want because it was my choice.’”

