WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela.

Though the book is a fictional story, the message speaks on the very real issue of human trafficking.

“Every 30 seconds in this country, someone becomes a victim of human trafficking,” Bernhard said. “I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother. I’m a former teacher. I love people, and many of the people that are hurt in this crime are the most vulnerable.”

Poppy’s carries all four of Bernhard’s books.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena...
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Upgrades also include fixing the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.
Pass Christian Harbor to see major upgrades, repairs to Hurricane Zeta damage
Girl Scouts like Harper Thames came from Branson to clean trash in order to help local wildlife...
Girl Scout troops work to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife
Organizers encouraged family members and friends to park their boats and float their floats of...
Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event
Poppy’s carries all four of Bernhard’s books.
Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book