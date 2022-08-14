Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy’s Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela.

Though the book is a fictional story, the message speaks on the very real issue of human trafficking.

“Every 30 seconds in this country, someone becomes a victim of human trafficking,” Bernhard said. “I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother. I’m a former teacher. I love people, and many of the people that are hurt in this crime are the most vulnerable.”

Poppy’s carries all four of Bernhard’s books.

