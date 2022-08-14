More heat and humidity today

Get ready for a hot one today! We’ll be near 90 along the coast, and inland areas will warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Thanks to the humidity, the heat index will be over 100 at times. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but many of us will stay dry.

Tonight remains warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Monday will be even hotter with everyone reaching the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100 again. A few showers and storms are possible, but rain chances will stay low. We’ll do this all again on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will increase by Wednesday. A few more showers and storms will be possible, but it’s still going to be hot with highs in the low 90s. More rain is likely by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A tropical wave in the western Gulf is running out of time to develop. It will move inland over South Texas today, bringing plenty of rain to that area. It is not going to impact South Mississippi. The rest of the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf remain quiet.

