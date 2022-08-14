WLOX Careers
Kangaroos are on the loose in Ohio

Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.
Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say they have found “at least one” of the kangaroos spotted in Brewster, Ohio, WOIO reported.

A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio.

Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has been bleeped.

Officials say the department was shown a video that showed another kangaroo crossing State Route 93 Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Police searched the area and say they found the kangaroo in the woods.

Chief Nathan Taylor says the department was not able to capture the animal because the officers were “unsure what to do.”

The department is making plans to safely capture the animal.

“Never in my 25 years have I run into this,” Taylor said.

Officials have not said how the kangaroos escaped or where they escaped from. No zoos have reported any missing kangaroos.

Police have requested people not attempt to approach or hunt the kangaroos. Anyone missing the animals has been asked to contact the police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

