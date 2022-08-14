WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For volunteers with AFSA Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652, a simple beach cleanup led to a startling discovery.

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.

Biloxi Police have confirmed that the bricks were found, but must wait for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Now, workers are replacing cast stone on the exterior part of the building, installing sealants...
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business

Latest News

Very hot and humid today. Rain chances are lower.
Taylor's Sunday Morning First Alert Forecast
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Art vendors sold their pieces at the Mocking Bird Café.
Bay St. Louis community members stop by 2nd Saturday Art Walk