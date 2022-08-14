Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Resurrection Eagles

PASAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Resurrection Eagles are heading into 2022 with a new head coach, but the same vision.

“The kids have got to believe,” said new head coach Eric Denmark. “They have to believe what you’re presenting to them and if they do they’re going to be there. We preach hard work and brotherhood. Whoever is to my right and left are my brothers and they’re going to fight to the bitter end.”

Denmark has been with the Eagles program for a decade but this is his first year at the head coaching spot.

He says the kids on his team helped him hit the ground running.

“The response from the kids have been amazing,” said Denmark. “The roster went from 22 or 23 to 38. They bought into the weight program this summer.”

The Eagles return their entire offensive line from last year, and for those who have been with the program for the last few years, they say it’s been a seamless transition welcoming in Coach Denmark.

{Walker Frederic and DJ Pickens}

“I think it’s been good,” said senior Walker Frederic. “I think he’s more connected to the players because he’s been here for longer.”

What starts in the weight room ends on the field and for senior DJ Pickens, he wants the Eagles to make a deep run to the post season.

“We have to be on the same page and always have each others back,” said Pickens. “My goal this year is to win a state championship.”

As the season approaches, for Coach Denmark, he believes in his guys just as much as they believe in him, saying, “At the end of the game I’ll be able to look them in the eye and they’ll say ‘Coach I gave my best.’”

Resurrection opens up with St. Patrick on August 26th.

