Bay St. Louis community members stop by 2nd Saturday Art Walk

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Bay St. Louis community members stopped by Old Town to celebrate the 2nd Saturday Art Walk.

The monthly event helps spread awareness of local businesses and vendors. This month was extra special for visitors as The Mockingbird Café celebrated its birthday.

Elizabeth Schafer, who is from Bay St. Louis, said she never misses the chance to spend time with other community members.

“They’re celebrating -- I think it’s the 16th or 17th birthday -- and it’s their way of celebrating being open. It’s a favorite spot of the locals, great coffee and pastries and food. There’re always some cool bands going on here it’s a great place to hang out,” Schafer said.

Albert Ghergich said the city has a lot to offer even though it’s a small town.

“Bay St. Louis is an interconnecting community there’s tons of groups that exist in this community from Mardi Gras groups to social clubs, gardening clubs and it’s a small enough community. It’s a small enough community where everything is connected, everybody knows what’s going on,” Gherigich said.

Several bands, including classic rock band Bay St. Louis Trio, played.

If you missed the celebration, you can always stop by the second Saturday of next month.

