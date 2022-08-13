Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured -- four of them critically -- after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant.
Arlington County officials said the crash happened early Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment.
The crash also caused a fire that was soon extinguished. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene.
Details on the crash cause weren’t immediately provided.
A police spokeswoman says the driver was among those taken to the hospital.
The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare a few miles from the District of Columbia line.
