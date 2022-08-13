WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month

Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.(Maryland Lottery)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delaware man is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery shared that Duane Ketterman’s latest winning ticket returned more than $30,000.

Ketterman said he also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician said he regularly drives into Maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets. His last two winning tickets were playing Maryland’s Racetrax game.

Ketterman said he couldn’t believe he won the first time and was stunned to win again.

He said he plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena...
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

Latest News

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say
Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female