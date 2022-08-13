WLOX Careers
Local business owner, consumers give mixed opinions on CDC dropping social distancing

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I think it’s good. It allows people to go get out more,” said Makaila Ivy. The CDC dropping it’s social distancing guideline is a welcome change for many.

But for others, it’s a different story.

“I feel indifferent about it,” said Kerri Paul, owner of the Brick and Spoon.

“It doesn’t make much of a difference for us. We’re cautious, we wash our hands,” said Annie Hudson. “We pay attention to our surroundings, but no big effect.”

“I was already outside, but it would make me go out more knowing they dropped their guidelines so we don’t have to be. I’m still going to be wearing my mask because safety,” said Ivy.

One big pandemic change for Brick and Spoon that will stay in place is their outside dining option on the patio.

“It’s been great because our customers had an additional space to eat in and dine in,” said Paul. “The community really wrapped their arms around us when they were able to come out again supporting and shopping local”.

And that’s the hope. With restrictions lifted, that businesses will continue to grow.

