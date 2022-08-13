Hit or miss storms this weekend

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity! We’ll warm up into the upper 80s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. Pop-up showers and storms are possible near midday and through the afternoon. While some of us will see heavy downpours, others of us will remain dry.

Most of the night will stay dry, but isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. Rain chances on Sunday will be a little lower, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’s going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. We’re going to stay very hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

A disturbance in the northern Gulf has a very low chance of becoming a tropical system. It is moving westward away from South Mississippi. It will likely bring heavy rain to parts of South Texas this weekend. There are no other tropical concerns in the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.