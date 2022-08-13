WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Hit or miss storms this weekend

Hot and humid today with hit or miss storms
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity! We’ll warm up into the upper 80s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel warmer. Pop-up showers and storms are possible near midday and through the afternoon. While some of us will see heavy downpours, others of us will remain dry.

Most of the night will stay dry, but isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. Rain chances on Sunday will be a little lower, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’s going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. We’re going to stay very hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

A disturbance in the northern Gulf has a very low chance of becoming a tropical system. It is moving westward away from South Mississippi. It will likely bring heavy rain to parts of South Texas this weekend. There are no other tropical concerns in the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Deion Edwards, 39, of Moss Point was found in a wooded area behind a home in the Helena...
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Tate Reeves inspired welfare payment targeted in civil suit, texts show

Latest News

Hot and humid today with hit or miss storms
Taylor's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered thunderstorms Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers and storms
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast