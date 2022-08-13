WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident

After Lewis admitted to using marijuana, Lewis was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. As...
After Lewis admitted to using marijuana, Lewis was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. As Falvey tried to get Lewis into the cruiser, things quickly escalated.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving a state trooper in McComb, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the situation couldn’t have been handled any better.

On August 5, Trooper Hayden Falvey pulled over Eugene Lewis for speeding on a rural road. Falvey was by himself. After Lewis admitted to using marijuana, Lewis was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. As Falvey tried to get Lewis into the cruiser, things quickly escalated.

DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb

Lewis’ brothers arrived on the scene and refused to leave as ordered by Falvey as the men recorded the activity.

The Highway Patrol video does show during the struggle to get Lewis in the car, Falvey puts his hands -- and at one point, elbow -- around the suspect’s neck.

According to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, Falvey’s actions were appropriate under the circumstances.

Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb

“In looking at the incident, I would note that the individual during most of that time period was continuing to talk, and the trooper was trying to get him restrained so he could get his seatbelt on and they could get out of there,” said Tindell. “When somebody is resisting arrest, what happens in a split second or moment could be freeze framed and painted in a different light, but the reality is that gentleman was not choked.”

Tindell says medical professionals who arrived on the scene determined Lewis did not need to be taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

“If it was up to me, I would nominate him for Trooper of the Year,” he said. “He did a great job, kept his cool, and he maintained the situation. Many folks might have panicked, but he adhered to his training and did a good job of maintaining the scene and keeping his head about him and securing the subject.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the...
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
According to the city and WLOX viewers, a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over....
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
Not only is granite missing, the family claims the cemetery double sold a plot.
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers

Latest News

Now, workers are replacing cast stone on the exterior part of the building, installing sealants...
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
City of Wiggins
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
Not long ago, there were just a few places to play the sport of pickleball in South...
Players paddle up for pickleball
Now, workers are replacing cast stone on the exterior part of the building, installing sealants...
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi