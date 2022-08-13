WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers

Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in...
Residents turn in their guns for cash at New Orleans buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) in Algiers.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to put a dent in the city’s rampant gun violence, New Orleans city councilman Freddie King III and others hosted a citywide firearm buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers.

Residents lined up to exchange dozens of handguns and rifles in an effort to get weapons off the street and reduce crime. Those who surrendered a weapon were given pre-loaded cash gift cards that can be used anywhere credit and debit cards are accepted.

King said the goal is to help reduce violent crime by buying guns back from residents with no judgment and no questions asked. King said he knows New Orleans residents are fed up with the violence, and that the problem stretches far beyond his district spanning Algiers to the French Quarter and Marigny.

“It’s not just Algiers. It’s not just District C. It’s not just the West Bank,” King said. “It’s the entire city. And we’re just trying to do our small part of getting guns off the street.”

Like so many others, King said he too has been directly affected by the city’s violent crime.

“Unfortunately, just this past week, I was at this same church for a funeral service for a man who was like a brother to me, who was killed due to gun violence,” King said.

Event partners for the buy-back included Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter, the New Orleans Police Department, the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, and Algiers Charter. King said he plans to host more gun buy-back events in the future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport School District is finding ways to help students now that the federal...
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Now, workers are replacing cast stone on the exterior part of the building, installing sealants...
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Mardi Gras Supplies
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business

Latest News

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Art vendors sold their pieces at the Mocking Bird Café.
Bay St. Louis community members stop by 2nd Saturday Art Walk
Patrons of Orangutangs Prop Stop on the Biloxi River relax on their floating party deck at the...
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
High School student talks to college recruiter about scholarships for school.
Pascagoula college fair helps students scope their options